Thomasville woman needs life-saving double-lung transplant

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville woman in need of life-saving surgery is being helped by her community and family.

Back in August, Tracy White was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis as a result of a battle with COVID-19.

As she awaits her turn to be placed on a lung transplant list, her daughter Kahla Wright is holding their family business together.

“Thirty-three years ago, my dream was to work with my daughter,” White said.

Her dream came true thanks to the culmination of her hair salon, Southern Grace Salon in High Point.

“We started it together and that’s where ultimately, I wanted it to end up,” Wright said.

“I know that I’m going to beat this. And the positive notes and meals, and cards, and gifts, and everything from my clients and the girls who work here, that’s what has got me through,” White said.

“There’s more of her lungs that don’t expand and contract than there is that does,” Wright said.

All of this stems from an ugly battle with COVID. It landed her in the ICU for 32 days, causing her to develop COVID-pneumonia. A life-changing discovery made by her doctor.

“He said at this point, I give you three to five years. There’s no cure, this is permanent, and you need to start making arrangements,” White said.

The only thing that can save her life is a double-lung transplant.

Her daughter is now left to carry the sheers at their hair salon as she awaits a perfect match for her mom.

“Her kind of having to step back, it was all very sudden,” Wright said.

“It’s hard for me to ask for help and it’s very hard for me to pass it down — the baton down for the business,” White said.

Wright took on her mom’s roughly 100 clients in addition to her the 100 clients she already has and she stepped up as the owner. She even set up a donation box for her mom at the shop.

All of this as she juggles being a mother of three.

“I try to be positive no matter what to help her get through this,” Wright said.

Their hope is to relive that dream they both had of working together.

“I’m going to get through it and hopefully I’ll walk back through those doors and put my apron on and Kahla and I will work side by side and share my clients as well as hers,” White said.

White said she will be placed on UNC’s transplant list in January.

It could take anywhere from four months to a year to get a match.