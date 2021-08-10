Thomasville woman charged in Capitol riots accused of destroying evidence in ‘burn pit’

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Laura Steele, the ex-cop and member of militia group the Oath Keepers, is facing new charges.

The Thomasville woman now faces additional charges of civil disorder and aiding and abetting for “impeding and interfering” with law enforcement officers who were preventing the rioters from entering the Senate chambers.

Additionally, Steele is now charged with tampering with documents for allegedly using a burn pit in her back yard to destroy evidence of her involvement in the riot, including the clothes she and others were wearing.

Steele and five others who were charged in the riot are believed to be associated with an organization known as the Oath Keepers, a large and loosely organized militia.

Laura Steele was with the High Point Police Department for 12 years but was terminated in August of 2004. Public records show Steele was terminated for conduct toward superiors, absence from duty and violation of communications policy. She was working as a security guard at the time of the riot.

Steele’s husband served as assistant police chief at the High Point Police Department from 2015 until his retirement on January 1, 2021.