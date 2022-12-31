THOMASVILLE, N.C (WGHP) — Thomasville police are searching for a suspect after a shooting that took place on Friday afternoon.

At around 4:15 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of Morton Street and Cox Avenue.

At the scene, police say they found a single victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Now investigators are seeking assistance in finding the suspect pictured below who was seen running from the scene after the shooting occurred.

If anyone has information related to the shooting you can contact Thomasville police at (336) 475-4260 or submit a tip through CRIMEWATCH.