Thomasville Police Department seeking information in weekend shooting

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thomasville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in a shooting late Sunday night.

Officers responded to the 500 block of National Highway just before midnight on July 4th after receiving a call that someone had been shot.

The victim was located inside a convenience store.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is currently listed as stable.

If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 476-8477 or Thomasville Police Department at (336) 475-4260.