THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thomasville detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects involved in an attack on a 75-year-old man last week.

On Dec. 2 at 10:25 a.m., Larry Ringler was going west on Unity Street toward Blair Street in his 2006 Dodge truck when he saw two vehicles stopped in his lane, according to a Thomasville Police Department news release.

Ringler was slowing down when a silver Nissan Juke, which was behind Ringler, didn’t stop and hit his truck.

Ringler got out to survey the damage and speak to the driver of the Nissan when a second vehicle, a white four-door SUV, pulled behind the Nissan.

A male suspect got out of the SUV and attacked Ringler by hitting him in the face. Ringler fell down, and the suspect kicked him in the face.

The female suspect driving the Nissan Juke yelled out to the attacker, and he got back in his vehicle. Both suspects sped off and were last seen going north on NC Highway 109 toward Winston-Salem.

Detectives were able to locate video surveillance in the area that captured the two vehicles involved in the assault.

Ringler was treated and released at Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center for serious facial

injuries.

Anyone who recognizes the white SUV or the silver Nissan Juke or has any information on

identities of the two people involved in this incident are asked Thomasville Crime Stoppers

at (336) 476-8477 or TPD at (336) 475-4260.