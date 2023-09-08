Thomasville police ask for public’s help finding vehicle after hit-and-run on Hasty School Road (Thomasville Police Department)

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thomasville police are asking for the public’s help after a hit-and-run on Hasty School Road on Thursday.

Around 8:20 p.m., a vehicle going east in the 900 block of Hasty School Road hit a pedestrian who was also walking east, according to the Thomasville Police Department.

A 39-year-old Thomasville man was knocked to the ground, and the vehicle never stopped. It was last seen going east on Hasty School Road toward National Highway.

The man walked to a nearby Sheetz, and employees called 911. The man was then taken to the hospital by EMS.

Police recovered a passenger side mirror on the side of the road that belongs to a steel blue metallic 2003 to 2007 Honda Pilot.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact Thomasville police at (336) 475-4260 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 476-8477 if you have any information or happen to see a blue Honda Pilot missing a passenger side mirror.