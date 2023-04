THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thomasville police arrested a man after a standoff on Sunday night.

Around 4:30 p.m., officers were called to a home on the 100 block of Grimes Park Drive and told about a domestic disturbance.

Officers say an ex-boyfriend broke into the home before law enforcement officials arrived and held a victim against her will.

The victim escaped and called for help.

Once officers arrived, they spent five hours negotiating with the suspect before arresting him around 9:30 p.m.