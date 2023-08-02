THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thomasville’s Parks and Recreation Department wants to hear your thoughts on public parks and community facilities in the city to help build a master plan.

It’s been three months since the city opened its new aquatic center to the public in Veterans Memorial Park with a new trail and meeting space. Now, the city wants to plan for the next major updates.

They want community members to share their thoughts on amenities, programs and services at 17 Thomasville parks and facilities.

“Our last formal net master plan was in about 1999,” said Cory Tobin, Thomasville Parks and Recreation director

Although Thomasville Parks and Recreation Recently completely renovated some big-ticket items like the central rec gymnasium built in 1943 and the new Thomasville Aquatic Center, they are now looking to see what’s next for an update in their 10-year master plan.

“We’ve had a really great response from our community. I think that one way local government can directly invest back in their community is in our parks, in our public spaces, and that’s literally something that’s provided for youth, for our residents and just enjoy,” Tobin said.

The survey will be open for public input for another five to six weeks, and they hope to get as much feedback as possible.

”I hope that people realize how vital it is to let your needs be expressed through the survey or your wants because this is the opportunity to help give us our playbook for the next decade … It’s vital to participate,” Tobin said.

While the city has continued to make updates to park playgrounds at Myers Park, Carver Park and Doak Park this summer, they are aware of a few older parks still in need of a facelift.

“Deferred maintenance is not something new to recreation,” Tobin said. “It’s something that multiple municipalities throughout the state are facing. Parks and Recreation really kicked off in about the 1940 … so you’re seeing a lot of places that were built in the forties, 50s, 60s, who now need facelifts or renovation.”

Developing the Parks and Recreation master plan can take between six to eight months. Thomasville Parks and Recreation has a target for the end of December and hopes to have formal document to release by next year.

The master plan survey can be found here.