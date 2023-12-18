THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A local organization is seeing the needs of people this holiday season and meeting them.

On Monday, The Father’s Storehouse Ministries in Thomasville opened up a winter shelter for women and children.

There are 20 beds total separated by dividers. On each bed is a handmade quilt and matching pillow that everyone can take home when they leave.

The director told FOX8 she wouldn’t be surprised if all of these beds fill up.

“A lady messaged, her and her son are in a tent and she’s anxious to get inside,” said Brenda Ward, the director of The Father’s Storehouse Ministries. “It’s almost Christmas and we’re looking so forward to being able to bring people in.”

It’s stories like that, which prompted Ward to fill a gap she noticed.

“There is a lot of, more than we even thought, of women and children that are, you don’t see them on corners and things so much,” said Ward. “We’re told that they’re usually in the background.”

“Nobody wants to be in a car or a tent for Christmas,” said Ward.

It will be open 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 a.m. seven days a week from now until the weather warms up. People will have access to beds, food, showers, clean clothes and more.

“We want them to come in and we want to be able to have meals and Christmas presents and all those things,” said Ward.

It’s been about a year’s worth of preparations to get the temporary shelter up and running. Ward said tens of thousands of dollars will go into this by the time they close in the spring.

The normally 100 percent volunteer-run organization is hiring staff to stay overnight.

“Lots of volunteers needed, lots of funds, lots of things going on,” said Ward.

The Father’s Storehouse Ministries helps thousands of people per year. To Ward, it doesn’t matter whether this shelter let’s the organization help hundreds more or only 20.

“It would be our heart honestly that those 20 could utilize this time to get ahead and get some money saved and be able to come out of their current situation,” she said. “It doesn’t really matter as far as numbers to us, as long as some people are able to get past this situation.”

The shelter is all made possible by fundraising and donations. The goal is to keep this shelter going until March 31.

Anyone interested in donating or learning more about the shelter can call 336-475-HELP or email thefathersstore@aol.com.