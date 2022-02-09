Thomasville neighbors concerned by shots fired, trespassing, loud noises

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Loud pops of gun fire, the sound of four-wheelers driving through, and trespassing concerns are concerning to some people in a Davidson County neighborhood.

The area is on Ballpark Road right off Business 85.

“We do have a concern about where they’re going. Are they shooting them up into the air, or do they have a range? Is there anything in the background that could stop those bullets?” said one neighbor.

This plot of land has some neighbors upset because some people use it as a shooting range while others use it as a place to ride four-wheelers

“It concerns my mother and my two little siblings who are here living with me because we do hear them at night, and my mom does hear them throughout the day,” the neighbor said.

“For me, it doesn’t bother us a bit,” said Bobby Dillon, who lives down the street.

He said the only thing that would concern him is if someone wasn’t being responsible

“Make sure that you’re shooting into a berm. You know what’s behind the berm and where you’re shooting. And it’s always best to have permission to shoot where you’re shooting,” Dillon said.

But that’s the issue: none of the shooters or four-wheel riders likely have permission to shoot here because it is private land. So technically, it’s trespassing.

And according to the city map, everything on the property except for this small portion is within city limits, meaning it’s illegal. The area does border the county line, though.

“We have encountered people down here shooting approximately a year ago. They thought they were in the county. They were warned for trespassing and sent on their way,” said Captain Brad Saintsing with the Thomasville Police Department.

Thomasville police said there have been six complaints since March 2021, ranging from trespassing to shots fired.

The last time they were called was on Nov. 12, 2021 for shots fired.

“By the time they got here, people responsible for the shooting had left,” Saintsing explained.

Sainsting said the TPD has been in contact with the owners of the property.

“They are currently in the process of trying to secure their property the best way they can and limit the accessibility of vehicles being able to access it,” Saintsing said.

Thomasville police if you hear or see something, call them.

FOX8 tried contacting the owners of the property involved, but the number listed was not a working one.