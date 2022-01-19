Thomasville man wanted for multiple sex crimes against child turns himself in, police say

Jeffrey Phillip Lackey

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man accused of multiple sex offenses involving a child has been arrested.

Thomasville police obtained warrants to arrest Jeffrey Phillip Lackey, 49, of Thomasville on Jan. 14 after a criminal investigation.

According to police, the victim, who was under the age of 12, disclosed “years” of sexual abuse to the authorities during a forensic interview.

Police say they attempted to serve the warrants but were unable to find Lackey at the time.

Lackey turned himself in on Tuesday just after 6 p.m. He was given a $50,000 secured bond and was released on bail.

He was charged with statutory rape, indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense with a child by an adult.

