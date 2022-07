THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was stabbed multiple times at a home in Thomasville, according to police.

At 6:02 p.m. Monday, police responded to a stabbing on the 100 block of Maple Avenue.

At the scene, officers found a 35-year-old man suffering from “several” stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Two other people were found in the home.

No word on any arrests. Police say they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.