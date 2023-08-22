THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot multiple times in Thomasville on Monday and taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition, according to a Thomasville Police Department news release.

A 28-year-old Thomasville man was shot while walking in front of apartments on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

At 3:50 p.m., officers were sent to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when they were told about a shooting.

Arriving officers found a man who had been shot. He was lying in the grass near the apartments, and officers began rendering lifesaving aid until Davidson County EMS arrived and the man was taken to the hospital.

Witnesses told authorities a white 2012-2015 Mercedes GLK 350 pulled into a parking lot on

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and two males got out and shot the victim while he was walking near the sidewalk of the apartments.

The two suspects then got back into the Mercedes, which was last seen headed toward U.S. 29-70/I-85 Business.

TPD detectives processed the scene, collected evidence and interviewed witnesses. Detectives

also located video surveillance of the suspect vehicle leaving the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 476-8477 or the TPD at (336) 475-4260.