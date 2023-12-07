WEST POINT, Ga. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man is dead after a murder-suicide in Georgia on Sunday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Jesus Mena Lopez, 43, of Thomasville, and Kylie Ashlyn Womack, 26, of West Point, Georgia, were found dead inside a home in West Point following a welfare check.

On Sunday, the West Point Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an investigation into the deaths.

Investigators say that on Sunday around 9:00 p.m., the WPPD was sent to a home on Avenue B for a welfare check on the people in the home.

Officers arrived on scene and found Lopez and Womack dead inside the home.

A handgun was found next to Lopez.

Lopez and Womack both appeared to have been shot.

This investigation is ongoing.