THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing larceny charges following an incident involving a dog and a stolen truck on Sunday, according to the Thomasville Police Department.

At 5:56 p.m. on Sunday, officers came to Hasty Car Wash on 951 Hasty School Road after getting a report about the larceny of a motor vehicle.

Suzie and the stolen truck (TPD)

Investigators say that the victim was washing his truck at the car wash and the suspect snuck up to the truck, a 1990 Ford F150, and sped away with the victim’s dog, Suzie, a tan female Belgian Malinois with a black muzzle, still inside.

At 4:19 p.m. on Tuesday, police announced that Suzie had been located safe and sound while asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect and finding the truck.

Later that same night, police identified the suspect as James William Howard, 34, of Thomasville.

On Wednesday morning, Thomasville PD announced that Howard had been taken into custody and is being charged with the following:

Larceny of a motor vehicle

Larceny of a dog

He was taken to the Davidson County Jail and received a $30,000 secured bond. Howard will appear in court on Oct. 19 in Lexington.

Police say that the victim’s truck has been located as well.