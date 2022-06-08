DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man has been charged with indecent liberties, according to the Thomasville Police Department.

Rene Mauricio Martinez-Granados, 31, is accused of committing “a lewd and lascivious act upon the body of a female juvenile who was under the age of 16 years at the time,” on April 6.

Officers took Martinez-Granados into custody on Tuesday, charging him with felony indecent liberties with a child. He is being held in the Davidson County Jail on a $40,000 secured bond.

Martinez-Granados will appear in the Davidson County Courthouse on June 29.