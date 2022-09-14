DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man is facing several charges following several alleged armed assaults, according to Davidson County court records.

Charles William Creasman, 43, is accused of discharging a weapon into a home on the 1000 block of Johnsontown Road according to court records. Creasman is also accused of assaulting a separate victim than the Johnsontown Road resident by pointing a handgun at them “without legal justification” and “shooting at the victim as he was pulling his vehicle away.”

Creasman is also accused by court records of arming himself “with an unusual and dangerous weapon, a firearm, for the purpose of terrifying others and going about on a public highway in a manner to cause terror to the people by pulling out a handgun and pointing it at a subject in a parking lot.”

Lastly, court records accuse Creasman of causing damage “in excess of $200” to a camper that belonged to the Johnsontown Road resident.

Creasman is being charged with the following:

Discharging a weapon into occupied property

Assault by pointing a gun

Assault with a deadly weapon

Go armed to the terror of people

Injury to personal property

Creasman was given a $50,000 secured bond on those charges. He is scheduled to appear in the Davidson County District Courthouse on Oct. 19.