THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man is facing felony hit-and-run charges after a head-on crash left a woman with a broken leg on Saturday, according to a Thomasville Police Department news release.

At 6:09 a.m., Thomasville officers, Thomasville firefighters and Davidson County EMS responded to Blair Street near Unity Street when they were told about a crash.

When officers arrived, they found two vehicles that had been involved in a head-on crash.

Officers found one of the drivers, a Thomasville woman, lying on the ground outside of her vehicle. She was an off-duty Guilford County deputy on her way home from work in her personnel vehicle.

Her leg was broken, and she was taken to the hospital for surgery on her leg.

Officers discovered that the driver who had caused the crash ran from the scene. The driver was identified as James Haisson Bethea, 25, of Thomasville.

Bethea was found where he works in High Point.

The crash happened after Bethea swerved to his left to avoid a vehicle and hit the Thomasville woman’s vehicle in the left-hand turn lane.

Bethea was charged with careless and reckless driving and felony leaving the scene of an accident.

He was given a $2,500 bond.