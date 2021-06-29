Thomasville man charged in child pornography investigation

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing charges in Davidson County after a child pornography investigation, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Matthew William Lewis, 30, of Thomasville, is charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

On June 15, detectives got information that someone was receiving child pornography files in the Holly Grove community.

As part of the investigation, detectives searched a home in the community and electronic devices were seized.

Lewis was arrested on Monday and given a $500,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 26.