DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man is facing a felony kidnapping charge, according to Davidson County court records.

According to the warrant, Steven Ray Barringer, 50, of Thomasville, is accused of kidnapping the victim and holding them “in involuntary servitude.”

Barringer is also accused in the warrant of pointing a double-barreled shotgun at the victim without legal justification.

He is being charged with felony first-degree kidnapping and misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun.

The warrant shows that Barringer was taken into custody by the Davidson County Sherriff’s Office on Wednesday and a bond release was not authorized.

He is scheduled to appear in the Davidson County District Courthouse on Dec. 15.