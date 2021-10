THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thomasville High School is on lockdown.

According to the Thomasville City Schools superintendent, the lockdown was a precautionary measure due to trespassers on campus.

There was no shooting and no injuries and no weapons found on school property.

Deputies are on scene and have entrances into the school blocked off. FOX8 has a crew on the scene working to gather more information.

The superintendent is asking for parents not to come to the school.