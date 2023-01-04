THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Two vacant buildings in Thomasville burned down in less than a year, and leaders believe they know what the root cause is.

“These vacant buildings tend to cause issues for the entire community, not just the area it resides in,” said Eddie Bowling, assistant city manager.

Since 2001, at least four vacant buildings have had known squatters inside and burned down. City leaders believe the trend is connected to a growing amount of people without a roof over their heads.

“It is a challenge for us…the homeless population increases. They have to have a place to go,” Bowling said. “With development, we clear off land which gets rid of property for homeless folks to take up residence in.”

Angelo Esposito works downtown and says he knows people struggling to live in Thomasville.

“There’s a lot of people that have literally come in to say they’re looking for affordable housing, and they’re having trouble because of the pricing of all the houses we have currently,” Esposito said.

Bowling tells FOX8 that churches and other groups have plenty of resources available for people who need them, but the idea of another homeless shelter is tricky.

“We could build a shelter that has a 100-person capacity, however, if you don’t get folks to come to your facility, you’ll just have another vacant building,” Bowling said.

City council members are planning to discuss changing the city’s fiscal policy to free up around $300,000 in leftover American Rescue Plan funding to help partner with groups to find solutions for homelessness.

They’re also turning the singed shells of Thomasville history into affordable places to live, hoping to chip away at the issue long term.

A developer purchased and plans to turn the old hospital on Pine Street that caught fire last year into 40 residential units.

The Kern Street School that burned twice will be torn down, and 14 new affordable homes will take its place.

City leaders are working with the owner of the building on Highway 109 that caught fire Wednesday morning to decide what comes next. They previously hoped they might be able to purchase the building and add park space to the area.

Thomasville’s new downtown economic director is also focusing on how to fill vacant buildings near downtown before they become a problem. She tells FOX8 that what’s left of Plant A for TFI International is in the process of being demolished and leveled.