Thomasville community concerned with abandoned buildings

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — People in Thomasville want to know what’s next for two charred and vacant buildings.

The old Kern Street School has been vacant since a large fire destroyed much of the building at the beginning of 2021.

The old Thomasville Hospital along Pine Street that was turned into apartments has been vacant since a large fire in 2015. A fire inside the building last Friday is bringing the buildings back into the public conversation.

According to City Manager Michael Brandt, the city council has been talking about what to do with the Kern Street building for months.

“Unfortunately, when it was almost totally engulfed in flames, it’s pretty much going to have to be torn down,” Brandt said.

The big problem is leaders don’t know who the owner is. The property was owned by the Pneuma Pentecostal Church. Their leader has since stepped down, and no one has responded. The city currently has a lean on the property for over $9,000 for work done to keep up the property.

After neighbors voiced concerns about the crime, the city put up a fence, but leaders know they need to find a permanent solution.

Due to the fact city leaders can’t get in touch with a property owner, there’s no one to go to about potentially tearing down the building, and no one to incur the cost of demolition.

Health hazards like asbestos and other carcinogens could drive up demolition costs to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“We have to balance the cost of an action to the city. We don’t have hundreds of thousands of dollars that are not being used for another purpose, so any funds we spend on this is something we can’t do somewhere else,” Brandt said.

They’re hoping another third-party developer will buy the lot and take on those costs.

“To be able to put new housing in an older neighborhood to help stabilize that neighborhood I think would be a great idea,” Brandt said.

The recent fire on Pine Street has presented another abandoned building problem. City leaders are trying to get in touch with those property owners as well.

“That property did change hands about a year ago, and we’ve had communication with the developers of that property, and their intentions before the fire were to redevelop it at some point soon,” Brandt said.

Fire investigators are still working to figure out what caused the fire and if they can salvage the building.

For now, they are keeping the windows boarded up and considering putting up another fence to keep people out.

The city does currently have a lean on the property for less than $1,500 for the upkeep they’ve done to the property.

Brandt acknowledged some community comments about the building being turned into a shelter for the homeless and about the need for a homeless shelter in Thomasville and stated it would be outside the city’s capacity to start an initiative, and they would need to work with a third-party non-profit and explore options.