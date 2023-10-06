THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thomasville City Schools will provide free meals for all students during the 2023-24 school year.

Through the National School Breakfast and Lunch Program, students at every school in the district will get daily breakfast and lunch.

Students can also get free supper meals through the Child and Adult Care Food Program.

Thomasville Primary School and Liberty Drive Elementary School will offer fresh fruit and fresh vegetable snacks twice a week through the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Grant Program.

All of the above programs are in place for the school district during the current school year.