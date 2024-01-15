THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) – Thomasville doesn’t have a homeless shelter.

As temperatures could dip into the teens this week, a local church is making sure people have a place to go. Unity UMC in Thomasville is opening up an overnight warming center for men starting Tuesday.

Reverend Lisa Johnston said it’s something they’ve talked about for a while and the need is there. There’s no permanent shelter in the city. The closest one is in Lexington about 12 miles away.

“For someone whose transportation is their feet that’s a little far for them to get to,” said Johnston. “It just presents a lot of challenges, especially when if they get there, it might be full and a lot of times it is.”

Johnston is meeting people where they are. From Tuesday until Friday of this week from 8:00 p.m. until 8:00 a.m. she’s opening up her sanctuary at Unity UMC to the community.

“We’re going to be here because if one person shows up, that’s one life that is affected and if we can do that, then we’re doing what we’re called to do,” she said.

Twenty men will have access to heat, food games and other supplies. The church will also use its projector to stream movies.

This wouldn’t have been possible without the help of the congregation. Volunteers will stay overnight and run the center. They’ve donated snacks, coffee and blankets, which people can take with them when they leave.

“It’s a way to give them hope that there’s heat,” said Johnston. “There’s warmth. There’s kind people who care about them and want to see them succeed.”

Across the street from the church, The Father’s Storehouse Ministries is going on nearly a month of operating a temporary women’s and children’s shelter. The director said they’ve had about 11 women and four kids consistently sleeping and eating there. She’s expecting this week, people will fill up the remaining five beds because of the colder temperatures.

By the end of March, The Father’s Storehouse shelter will close for the season.

Reverend Johnston hopes she can open the doors longer than just this week and eventually seek a temporary shelter permit. Neither option is long term.

“Our community needs a permanent space and it’s something that has been discussed with the city and I hope that situations like this will make them more aware of the danger of not providing shelter for our residents,” she said.

The reverend is hoping to get the word out to people in the community. Many of the people in need of these services might not have access to phones and TVs. She hopes you’ll go up to them and let them know this is an option.