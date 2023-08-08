THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The sound of piano music is filling the air of downtown Thomasville!

The city’s “Painted Piano Project” will be celebrated this Friday evening from 4 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The pianos are located along Main Street and Salem Street in downtown Thomasville. In addition to music, you’ll find food trucks, street art, and downtown shops will be offering discounts.

PACE Downtown is the group behind the project, and Vice President Priscilla Oldaker stopped by the FOX8 Studios to tell us more.