Thomasville, Archdale drug store robberies could be connected, police say

(WGHP) — Police in the Triad believe three different drug store robberies in Archdale and Thomasville could be connected.

The first robbery was on Jan. 15 at Archdale Drug.

Police posted pictures of people smashing through the front door, setting off alarms and taking off in a light-colored car.

This is the second time thieves have hit the store. Less than a month later on Feb. 9, the same thing happened not even a mile away at Carolina Drug.

David Carter, a co-owner of Carolina Drug, tells FOX 8 thieves broke through the drive-thru window and were only inside the store for a few minutes.

“They went straight to what they were looking for almost like they kind of knew where it was…got in and out real quick,” Carter said.

Archdale police tell FOX 8 the items taken from behind the pharmacy counter at both drug stores have a large monetary value.

Not even a half-hour later the same morning, thieves broke into Guy’s Pharmacy in Thomasville.

According to Thomasville police, thieves targeted hydrocodone, morphine and oxycodone.

Police have not officially confirmed the three robberies are connected but say how the suspects entered the building and what they took is almost identical.

Owners are taking tips from one another and trying to see how they can come together to solve the problem.

“We have cameras. We have a security system. We’ve taken all the steps we can. There’s some other steps we’re looking at…hopefully, we can deter them in the future,” Carter said.

Investigators believe until the suspects are caught, they could strike again.

If you have any information, contact the Thomasville Police Department or Archdale Police Department.