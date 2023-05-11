THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thomasville city leaders held a ribbon cutting for the new Aquatics and Community Center on Stadium Drive on Thursday at 4 p.m.

This wrapped up two years of construction and anticipation, and people can start enjoying the new facility beginning Memorial Day weekend.

“A lot of community folks have expressed their excitement for the facility to be open,” said Cory Tobin, City of Thomasville Parks and Recreation director.

The 25,000-square-foot aquatic facility now replaces the Veterans Memorial Park swimming pool, which was built more than seven decades ago.

“I just hope that the community sees a facility that they can be proud of and realize that Thomasville is doing some great things,” Tobin said.

There is a pool with five swim lanes, a 16-foot-tall water slide, splash pads with ADA accessibility and party rooms you can rent for special occasions.

“It’s a palace for the people. And we built it for them.” Tobin said.

The Aquatics and Community Center is constructed in the city’s largest park and built for year-round use.

If you don’t enjoy the water, there are plenty of other things to do on the property.

“We were able to add a ten-foot-wide trail system all the way down to our football stadium,” Tobin said.

There is a picnic shelter, a new parking lot and a meeting space for up to 100 people.

“I think the community in general are just happy about a new facility. That’s really…for the community,” Tobin said.

The opening day for swimming at the facility is May 27. There is a fee to swim. It will cost $3 a day for adults and $2 for kids. There is a season rate of $50 per person.