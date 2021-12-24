‘This was all a blessing’; Winston-Salem mother of 4 receives new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Nancy Mason still looks around in amazement knowing the home she lives in on Hastings Avenue in Winston-Salem is her own.

“It feels good,” Mason said. “It feels good despite everything. This is the best gift ever, like the best Christmas ever. It’s everything. It’s a dream come true.”

Mason got the keys to her Habitat Home on Dec. 9, allowing her to leave public housing for the first time in 10 years.

Mason wasn’t just handed the home, she earned it through sweat equity and taking classes in financial management, home maintenance and even nutrition and wellness.

“This was all a blessing. I’m telling y’all. I’m still kinda shocked how it all played out, how it all went down, how it all lined up. It was nothing but blessings. I did the work so I guess I got the blessings,” said Mason.

She doesn’t take a day for granted in her new home

“Oh, what a difference,” she said. “I’m so used to hearing fire trucks, police trucks and shootings and arguing, waking up don’t know if your window was gonna get busted.”

Home for the holidays now takes on a whole new meaning for the mother of four. She knows breaking a negative cycle and becoming a role model for her children is the best Christmas present she could give them.