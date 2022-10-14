(WGHP) — The Piedmont Triad is apparently home to the area averaging the cheapest movie tickets in the nation, according to the Cost of Living Index.

As shocking as that may sound, the data shows that the Thomasville-Lexington area has the most affordable tickets in the country and it’s not particularly close.

According to the COLI, the average rate of a movie ticket in the Thomasville-Lexington area is $6. That’s over 19 cents cheaper than the second-cheapest urban area in Pittsburg, Kansas, which has an average rate of $6.19.

While some cities may boast a theater or two offering cheaper tickets, like the $4 tickets at Graham Cinema in Graham, North Carolina, we’re looking at the average for the area, which in Graham’s case would ostensibly include Southeast Cinemas Alamance Crossing Stadium 16 in Burlington where evening tickets are $9.84 for adults.

The gap between the Thomasville-Lexington area and the rest of the nation grows even larger after that.

Kokomo, Indiana; Richmond, Indiana; and Salina, Kansas, are all tied for having the third cheapest movie tickets at an average rate of $6.49.

So as the data shows, the Davidson County area is far and away the most affordable place to live for movie buffs.

Lexington is home to the Lexington Cinema, where movie tickets cost $6 for children and seniors and $8 for adults. It appears to be the only theater still open in the immediate area.

With that being said, the savings in the Thomasville-Lexington area do not only apply to fans of cinema.

The two Davidson County cities are also ranked as the 9th-cheapest place to live in the nation, according to the COLI.

Below is an explanation of how the COLI determined the ranking:

“The Cost of Living Index measures regional differences in the cost of consumer goods and services, excluding taxes and non-consumer expenditures, for professional and managerial households in the top income quintile. It is based on more than 90,000 prices covering 60 different items for which prices are collected quarterly by chambers of commerce, economic development organizations, and university applied economic centers in each participating urban area. Small differences should not be interpreted as showing a measurable difference. The composite index is based on six component categories – housing, utilities, grocery items, transportation, health care, and miscellaneous goods and services.”

So the next time you are in Lexington looking for some barbecue or in Thomasville looking for some furniture, think about taking a moment to sit down and watch a flick.