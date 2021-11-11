‘This is a special day’: Veterans Day parade in Asheboro draws big crowd to say ‘thank you’

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Asheboro and Randolph County spent the day honoring local veterans across the area.

The Randolph County Veterans Council placed a small flag at the gravesites of each veteran across Randolph County. They also provided free lunch to veterans and worked with the Boy Scouts to properly retire American flags.

The biggest “Thank You” for veterans came in the form of a parade. Hundreds of people rolled and walked down Sunset Avenue. From JROTC groups and marching bands from local high schools to beauty queens of all ages, the parade gave everyone in the community the chance to say thank you.

Organizers tell FOX8 it felt great to have people back lining the streets after canceling the parade last year. They hope the celebration for veterans lasts all year long.

“This is a special day when everybody has an opportunity to come out and say we respect you and honor you for the sacrifices you’ve made on behalf of our country, that gives us the right to enjoy the freedoms we so enjoy,” said Rob Wilkins, Randolph County Veterans Council commander.

The Veterans Council will collect the flags they placed at gravesites across the county and store them until Memorial Day.