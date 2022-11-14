Gary Rasor and his wife Yovone

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been four weeks since a Hillsborough Home Depot employee was taken to the hospital after a thief police called a “menace to society” pushed him over during a shoplifting getaway.

Gary Rasor, 83, spent his birthday in the hospital with several broken bones after the suspect shoved him to the concrete floor Oct. 18 at the Home Depot on Hampton Pointe, police said.

In surveillance video, the man was seen fleeing the store when Rasor stepped in to help.

Four weeks later, police continue to look for answers.

They reached out to the public once again this week and shared more surveillance photos of the suspect.

They’re asking anyone with information to come forward.

“This guy needs to be in jail,” a Facebook post from the police department read. “We need YOUR help in identifying this guy before somebody else gets hurt.”

“I hope he gets caught,” Rasor’s wife Yovone told CBS 17. “And I hope he gets prosecuted. Only so he doesn’t ever do this to someone else.”

Officers say Rasor is now in rehab working on his injuries after being released from the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Jones at 919-296-9562 or contact the police department on Facebook.