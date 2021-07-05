‘This a chance for all of us to express our love’; the Uncle Sam Jam returns to High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – People’s eyes were glued to the sky Sunday night for a big display of fireworks that finished off all the fun at the Uncle Sam Jam in High Point.

The sky over Oak Hollow Lake was lit up with a shower of color. It was a show people had to wait an extra year to see after COVID-19 cancelled the event in 2020.

“Last year we didn’t get to see it, so we came early this year,” said Frank Oliver, who attended Uncle Sam Jam with his family.

This year people planned so they got a prime spot for the red, white and boom.

“Now we are little by little coming back to our lives,” said Carmen Aparicio, who attended Uncle Sam Jam with her grandson.

Hundreds of families and some pets packed Festival Park for the live music, tasty food and fun.

The Olivers made sure not to miss the party in the park.

“Freedom just to be outside as a family means a lot of us especially during these times when we’ve struggled so hard, many have over the last 17 months,” said Deanna Oliver, who attended Uncle Sam Jam with her family. “It means even more just to be out here to experience freedom.”

This was the first Uncle Sam Jam for the Lee family.

“We normally try to do something at home together but we decided we just wanted to come out,” said Camie Lee, who attended Uncle Sam Jam. “We know the price of freedom and it’s just something to celebrate and enjoy and respect.”



People took time to appreciate the freedom we have.

“We’ve seen a lot happen in the country and this a chance for all of us to express our love with each other,” said Car Ross Sr., who attended Uncle Sam Jam with his son.

“It should be more special this year since America was basically closed down last fourth of July,” said Dan Grayson, a vendor at Uncle Sam Jam. “Just to come out be with family and friends is really, really important.”

All the money raised from Uncle Sam Jam goes back into the High Point general fund. Organizers hope for even more venders and children’s activities next year.