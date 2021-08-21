‘They make everything so much brighter’: Davidson County craftsmen makes wall flowers inspired by late wife

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Rarely is it a gloomy day at Wallburg Mulch, Sand and Gravel.

“I’ve got to have all the windows and all the flowers,” said owner Robbin Jones, who keeps the inside lobby full of seasonal floral color. “I just want something bright, something happy.”

The outside walls are covered in colorful wooden flowers handmade by Dallas Brendle.

“Robbin wanted to know if I could make some and said, ‘yeah, I can make them,” said Brendle, who has worked for Jones for many years. In his workshop, he’s become a gardener with wood.

All the sizes and colors are inspired by his late wife Peggy who worked by his side for years.

“She was his right-hand girl for a long time,” said Robbin, who now takes orders from people who want to purchase Brendle’s wall flowers. “They make everything so much brighter.”

For more information on purchasing the wall flowers, contact Wallburg Mulch, Sand and Gravel at (336) 769-4042.