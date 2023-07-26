(WGHP) — People in North Carolina know how to eat, and it should be no surprise that several successful fast-food chains started in the Tarheel State.

Even more specifically, several restaurants that were founded in the Piedmont Triad have gone on to expand far beyond the region.

Without further ado, let’s look at the restaurants that can trace their beginnings to the Triad.

Cook Out

Cook Out, the popular drive-thru style restaurant got its start on Randleman Road in Greensboro in 1989.

Since then, Cook Out has now expanded across the nation with locations in 10 states.

Cook Out can now be found in:

North Carolina

Alabama

Georgia

Kentucky

Maryland

South Carolina

Mississippi

Tennessee

Virginia

West Virginia

Cook Out still conducts business in the Triad as it has a corporate headquarters in Thomasville.

Krispy Kreme

The beloved donut chain’s first storefront opened at 534 South Main Street in Winston-Salem in 1937 founded by Vernon Rudolph.

Krispy Kreme is perhaps best known for its infamous “Hot” lights that tell a passerby that donuts are being pulled fresh out of the oven.

Before it became an international chain of restaurants, Krispy Kreme settled in Winston-Salem thanks to the popularity of Camel Cigarettes, which are manufactured by RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company, according to an archived article from The Chronicle, Duke University’s student newspaper.

“I think [headquartering Krispy Kreme in Winston-Salem] is totally random other than the cigarette,” according to Carver Rudolph, Vernon Rudolph’s son. Carver Rudolph added, “At that time, Winston was probably the industrial capital of North Carolina, ’cause of Reynolds tobacco and Haynes hosiery.”

The donuts were originally sold mostly to convenience stores. However, individual customers could come to the store between midnight and 4 a.m. for a hot donut.

The company has a corporate headquarters in Winston-Salem but moved its main corporate operations to Charlotte in 2017.

Biscuitville

The breakfast-time restaurant Biscuitville opened its first location in Burlington under a very different name in 1966.

Maurice Jennings opened the first two stores that would go on to become Biscutiville under the name “Moutainbrook Fresh Bread & Milk” in Burlington in 1966, according to the company website.

A year later, Jennings opened several “Pizzaville” stores which, of course, sold pizzas. Also, Pizzaville served made-from-scratch biscuits for breakfast alongside a jelly bar.

Eventually, the biscuits became such a hit that a biscuit-focused location called “Biscuitville” was opened in Danville, Virginia, in 1975. Three years later, eight more Biscuitvilles opened, including in North Carolina, and the rest is history.

In 2007, Biscuitville moved its headquarters to Greensboro at 1414 Yanceyville Street.

Biscuitville now has 76 locations across North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina.

In 2022, a distribution center was opened in Burlington.