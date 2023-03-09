GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Did you go to high school with someone who went on the become famous?

Well, if you’re from Guilford County, the odds of that are pretty high.

Without further ado, these are some of the famous alumni of high schools in Guilford County. If you know of someone we missed, be sure to let us know.

Musical Stars

Many alumni of Guilford County high schools have gone on to achieve major notoriety in the world of music.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 07: Recording artist Fantasia performs onstage during FOX’s “American Idol” Finale For The Farewell Season at Dolby Theatre on April 7, 2016, in Hollywood, California. at Dolby Theatre on April 7, 2016, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Fantasia: Andrews High

That’s right, the acclaimed R&B superstar and winner of the third season of American Idol was born and raised in High Point and attended Andrews High School.

Fantasia‘s uncles, The Barrino Brothers, were also a 1970s R&B band that was formed in High Point.

Fantasia has gone on to perform on Broadway and won a Grammy in 2012 for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for her hit single “Bittersweet.”

Her 2006 hit single “When I See U” topped the Billboard charts for Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs for eight weeks.



LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 23: Adam Lazzara of Taking Back Sunday performs at the 2022 When We Were Young Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 23, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Adam Lazzara: SW Guilford High

Adam Lazzara, the lead vocalist of the rock band Taking Back Sunday attended Southwest Guilford High School in High Point.

After growing up in High Point, Lazzara moved to New York to join Taking Back Sunday after Jesse Lacey left the band to form the ironically named alternative rock band Brand New.

The group is best known for their 2006 hit single “MakeDamnSure.”

Lazzara also plays guitar and occasionally the harmonica.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 07: Entertainer Rick Dees arrives at the American Film Institute’s 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney on June 7, 2018, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Rick Dees: Grimsley High

Rick Dees, the man behind the hit 1976 satirical novelty song “Disco Duck” attended Grimsley High School.

Dees is also known for hosting the internationally syndicated radio show “The Rick Dees Weekly Top 40 Countdown.”

Dees got his start in radio in Greensboro while still attending Grimsley.

“Disco Duck” which features a Donald Duck-esque voice performing over a disco beat was at a time the #1 Billboard hit in the U.S.

SACRAMENTO, CA – OCTOBER 13: Vocalist Spencer Chamberlain of Underoath performs at Aftershock Festival 2018 at Discovery Park on October 13, 2018, in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic)

Spencer Chamberlain: Page High

Spencer Chamberlain is the lead vocalist for the rock band Underoath. He also was raised in Greensboro and attended Page High School.

Chamberlain joined Underoath in 2003 and has been with the band ever since.

The group has released six albums since Chamberlain joined the band.

After a brief hiatus in 2014, Underoath began to perform again.

Jay Z & Sean P. Diddy Combs during Jay-Z’s Roller Bash CD Release Party taping for MTV in Northridge, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

Ski Beatz: Grimsley High

Ski Beatz is another musically inclined Whirlie.

Ski Beatz attended Grimsley High School and was born and raised in Greensboro.

He is best known for his work with Jay-Z as he helped produce his debut album in 1996 “Reasonable Doubt.”

Ski Beatz produced the songs “Dead Presidents II”, “Feelin It”, “22 Two’s”, and “Politics as Usual.”

HOLLYWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 07: Record Producer Quincy Jones (L) attends a ceremony honoring Music Executive Clarence Avant (R) with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 7, 2016, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Clarence Avant: Dudley High

Clarence Avant is a legendary music executive, known to many as “The Black Godfather” due to the impact he had on the industry.

Avant attended Dudley High School before he achieved fame.

Born in Climax, Avant went on to become a prominent music executive managing artists such as Tom Wilson, Little Willie John, Freddie Hubbard, and many others.

His career is depicted in the 2019 documentary “The Black Godfather.”

Entertainment

The talented alumni of Guilford County also have made their marks in the entertainment industry.

Ken Jeong (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for EIF)

Ken Jeong: Page High

Ken Jeong is an actor and comedian known for his appearances in “Community”, ‘The Hangover” film series, and “The Masked Singer”.

Jeong was also raised in Greensboro and attended Page High School. His father even was a professor of economics at North Carolina A&T State University.

Cover art for the ‘Superman’ comic book, 1930s. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Murphy Anderson: Greensboro Senior High (Grimsley)

Murphy Anderson was one of the most prominent inkers in the world during the Golden Age of Comics.

Before that, Anderson attended Greensboro Senior High School (now known as Grimsley).

Anderson worked on many notable DC Comics characters including Hawkman, Zatanna, Superman, Batgirl, and many more.

He worked in the comic industry for over 50 years and served in the United States Navy from 1944-45.

He passed away in October 2015.

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 20: Ted Tally attends the 25th Anniversary Event Of Silence Of The Lambs presented by The Academy Museum and supported by The New York Times on April 20, 2016, in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Academy of Motion Picture Arts)

Ted Tally: Grimsley High

Ted Tally is an Academy Award-winning screenwriter and playwright as well as an alum of Grimsley High School.

He is best known for adapting the novel “The Silence of the Lambs” into a film for which he won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Tally also wrote the 2002 film “Red Dragon”. His most recent work is the 2018 action-war film “12 Strong”.

Tally also served as a creative consultant on several notable Dreamworks animated films.

Those projects include “Shrek 2”, “Madagascar”, and “Shrek the Third”

He also made an unaccredited appearance in “The Silence of the Lambs” as a SWAT team member.

Kenny & Keith Lucas: HP Central High

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 0153 — Pictured: (l-r) Comedians Kenny and Keith Lucas perform on October 31, 2014 — (Photo by: Douglas Gorenstein/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Kenny and Keith Lucas are identical twin brothers and frequent collaborators in both comedy and film.

The duo grew up in High Point and attended High Point Central High School for a time.

The duo’s first well-known work was “Lucas Bros. Moving Co.” an animated series starring created and written by the twins.

The duo won an Academy Award for Best Orginal Screenplay for their 2021 film “Judas and the Black Messiah”.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 01: Actor Jenn Lyon attends the premiere of TNT’s “Claws” at Harmony Gold Theatre on June 1, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. 27059_001 (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TNT)

Jenn Lyon: HP Central High

Jenn Lyon is an actress best known for her roles in television dramas.

Before making it big in the television industry, Lyon was born and raised in High Point and attended High Point Central High School.

Lyon’s first breakout role was as Lindsey Salazar, a recurring character in the neo-western drama “Justified” from 2012-13.

She then appeared as George Lopez’s ex-wife in the briefly lived sitcom “Saint George” in 2014.

She got her breakout in 2017 as she starred as Jennifer Husser in the comedy-drama “Claws” which ran until 2022.

ONE LIFE TO LIVE – Brett Claywell (Kyle) and Scott Evans (Oliver) in a scene that airs the week of March 1, 2010, on Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Daytime’s “One Life to Live.” “One Life to Live” airs Monday-Friday (2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., ET) on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network. OLTL10 (Photo by Steve Fenn/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) BRETT CLAYWELL, SCOTT EVANS

Brett Claywell: Dudley High

Brett Claywell is an actor best known for his roles in television dramas and soap operas.

Claywell was born in Greensboro and attended Dudley High School.

His breakout role was playing Tim Smith in the series “One Tree Hill” where he appeared in 33 episodes.

Claywell then played a main role in the soap opera “One Life to Live” appearing as Kyle Lewis in 97 episodes of the series.

Claywell has also appeared in two episodes of “Dawson’s Creek”.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Honoree Debra L. Lee accepts the Ultimate Icon Award onstage at the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Debra L. Lee: Dudley High

Debra L. Lee is a notable name in the entertainment industry.

Before becoming the CEO and Chairman of Black Entertainment Television, she attended Dudley.

Lee started off working in legal affairs at BET before becoming CEO in 2005 and remained in that role until 2018.

She worked at BET for over 30 years.

LOS ANGELES – OCTOBER 5: “Brain Doe” — D.B. Russell (Ted Danson) is concerned his son, Charlie Russell (Brandon W. Jones) is not focused on college following his suspension from school, on CSI: CRIME SCENE INVESTIGATION, Wednesday, Nov. 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images)

Brandon Jones: NE Guilford High

Brandon Jones is an actor that’s made appearances in a number of well-known works.

Prior to Hollywood, Jones attended Northeast Guilford High School.

Some of Jones’ better-known roles are as Andrew Campbell in 12 episodes of “Pretty Little Liars” and as Ted Danson’s character’s son in four episodes of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation”.

He has also made bit appearances in shows such as “The Big Bang Theory”, “Empire”, “The Middle”, “Two Broke Girls”, and “Supernatural”.

Jones also played Liam Olmstead in six episodes of “The Fosters”.

Athletes



Fred “Curly” Neal and “Handles” Franklin of the Harlem Globetrotters visiting the FOX8 studios Cindy Farmer had some good photos with them!















Curly Neal: Dudley High

Curly Neal, the legendary Harlem Globetrotter and pioneer when it comes to dribbling a basketball was born and raised in Greensboro and attended Dudley High School where he starred as a basketball player.

Neal became known to an international audience by starring in the Hanna-Barbera cartoons “Harlem Globetrotters” and “The Super Globetrotters.”

Neal starred for the Globetrotters from 1963-1985 and is considered by many to be the greatest Globetrotter of all time.

His No. 22 jersey has been retired by the Globetrotters. He passed away in March 2020.

Inglewood, CA – 1972: (L-R) Lou Hudson, Spencer Haywood in the 1972 NBA All-Star Game, the Forum. (Photo by Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Lou ‘Sweet Lou’ Hudson: Dudley High

Lou Hudson is yet another star to come out of Dudley High School.

A six-time NBA All-Star, Hudson starred for the St. Louis/Atlanta Hawks during the early 1970s.

He is a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Below is an excerpt from the Basketball Hall of Fame:

“To say that Lou Hudson was just a brilliant offensive weapon, or just a natural scorer, would be to diminish the skill and grace that set him apart from his contemporaries. ‘Sweet Lou’ could funnel in points from all over the floor, but no shot was more beautiful to watch than his effortless 15-foot jumper. Hudson perfected the shot to become one of the most lethal and efficient scorers of his era.”

He died in April 2014.

(Original Caption) Pontiac, Mich.: Kansas Coach Larry Brown hugs Danny Menning after Kansas defeated Kansas State 71-58, to advance to the “Final Four”. Manning was named Most Outstanding Player of NCAA regional final series.

Danny Manning: Page High

Danny Manning is an NCAA Champion, two-time NBA All-Star, and NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

Manning also starred at Page High School in Greensboro where he won a state title as a junior.

Manning also was the head coach of Wake Forest from 2014-2020.

Charlie Sanders, tight end for Detroit Lions.

Charlie Sanders: Dudley High

Charlie Sanders is a member of the Pro Football of Fame, NFL 1970s All-Decade Team member, Pride of the Lions and the Detroit Lions All-Time Team.

He also starred at Dudley High School where he was a three-sport-star.

He starred with Lou Hudson at Dudley.

ATLANTA, UNITED STATES: St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt holds the ball in celebration of his touchdown catch during second half action in Super Bowl XXXIV at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, GA 30 January 2000. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/Tony RANZE (Photo credit should read TONY RANZE/AFP via Getty Images)

Torry Holt: Eastern Guilford High

Torry Holt is a Super Bowl champion, seven-time Pro Bowl selection, two-time receiving yards leader, and a member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team.

Holt’s No. 81 jersey is also retired at NC State University where he starred for four seasons.

Holt was one of the most dynamic players of the 2000s and played a significant role in the St. Louis Rams and their “Greatest Show on Turf” offense that powered them to a Super Bowl victory.

Holt is also a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.

He finished his NFL career with 13,382 yards receiving. Many experts believe he should be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as well.

Keenan Allen: Northern Guilford High

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 16: Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium on December 16, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Keenan Allen is a five-time Pro Bowl selection and has accumulated nearly 10,000 yards receiving in his NFL career.

Born and raised in Greensboro, Allen was a transcendent superstar for the Nighthawks before committing to the University of California and going to become a star for the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.

Allen played safety in high school and was a 5-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He was the number-one-ranked player in North Carolina as well.

NASHVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 30: Hendon Hooker #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers drops back to pass against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium on December 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Hendon Hooker: Dudley High

Hendon Hooker is one of the greatest players in the history of the University of Tennessee football.

Before that, he starred at Dudley as a two-sport star for three seasons.

He is Dudley’s all-time leader in passing yardage and won two state championships during his time.

Hooker won SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 and is likely to be selected early in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Doug Williams #17, Quarterback for the Washington Redskins calls the play on the line of scrimmage as Center #53 Jeff Bostic prepares to snap the football during the National Football Conference East Division game against the Phoenix Cardinals on 3rd December 1989 at the Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, Arizona, United States. The Redskins won the game 29 – 10. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Allsport/Getty Images)

Jeff Bostic: Smith High

Jeff Bostic is a three-time Super Bowl champion, a Pro Bowler, one of the 80 Greatest Redskins of all time, and a member of the Washington Commanders Ring of Fame.

Before racking up those accolades, Smith attended Smith High School before going on to star at Clemson University and the NFL.

Bostic was a stabilizing force in the middle of the offensive line for Joe Gibbs’ legendary teams of the 80s.

His brother Joe Bostic also attended Smith and had a nine-year career with the St. Louis/Phoenix Cardinals.

Bostic is also a member of the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame.

Bostic’s legacy is entrenched in NFL history as a key cog in “The Hogs,” one of the greatest offensive lines in the history of football.

John Isner (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

John Isner: Page High

Josh Isner is one of the greatest if not the greatest server in the history of professional tennis.

Before that though, the 6’10” right-hander led Page High School to a state championship in tennis in 2001.

Isner now holds the record for most aces in the history of the ATP Tour as well as the fastest serve.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 25: Arizona Cardinals executive Adrian Wilson before the NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at State Farm Stadium on December 25, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. The Buccaneers defeated the Cardinals 19-16 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Adrian Wilson: Andrews High

Adrian Wilson is a five-time Pro Bowl selection, three-time All-Pro, and a member of the Arizona Cardinals Ring of Honor.

Wilson is also one of the rising front-office executives in the NFL.

Before that, Wilson starred at Andrews High School before going to NC State University and the NFL.

Wilson recently returned to the Tarheel State and is now working for the Carolina Panthers.

CHAPEL HILL, NC – OCTOBER 27: David Amerson #1 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack dives to bring down A.J.Blue #15 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during play at Kenan Stadium on October 27, 2012, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

David Amerson: Dudley High

David Amerson is one of the greatest players in the history of NC State Football and had a successful five-year NFL career as well.

Before that, he starred at Dudley High School.

Amerson set an ACC record for interceptions in a season with 13 in his sophomore year at NC State.

Amerson was childhood friends with Keenan Allen.

Haywood Jeffires: Page High

OCTOBER 15: Receiver Haywood Jeffires #84 of the Houston Oilers catches the ball during an NFL game on October 15, 1989 against the Chicago Bears. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Haywood Jeffires is a three-time Pro Bowl selection, one-time All-Pro, and NFL receptions leader.

Before that, he was born and raised in Greensboro and played football for Page High School.

He then took his talents to NC State before spending the prime of his NFL career with the Houston Oilers after being taken with the 20th overall pick in the 1987 NFL Draft.

Honorable Mentions:

Terrence Holt: Eastern Guilford High Brother of Torry Holt played five seasons in the NFL

Eric Ebron: Smith High Star tight end at UNC, number 10 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft

Vince Evans: Smith High Won the Rose Bowl as USC’s quarterback, 14-year NFL career

Ethan ‘The Red Snapper” Albright: Grimsley High Pro Bowl NFL long snapper, now the athletic director at Grimsley

Zach Maynard : Grimsley High Brother of Keenan Allen, played quarterback for Cal

: D.J. Reader: Grimsley High Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman, played in Super Bowl LVI

Aaron Wiggins : Grimsley High Guard for the Oklahoma City Thunder

: Heather Bergsma: High Point Central High Gold medalist speed skater

Germaine Pratt: High Pont Central High Cincinnati Bengals linebacker, played in Super Bowl LVI

Tony Shaver : High Point Central High Played for Dean Smith at UNC, 584 career wins as a head coach in college

: Tom Alston: Dudley High St. Louis Cardinals first baseman, first African-American player in team history

Joey Cheek: Dudley High Olympic gold medalist speed skater

Jeff Davis: Dudley High Won national championship in 1982 with Clemson, College Football Hall of Famer

P.J. Hairston: Dudley High Starred at UNC for three seasons, Charlotte Hornets first round draft pick

Will Graves: Dudley High Won a national championship with UNC in 2008, overseas basketball star

Brendan Haywood: Dudley High 4-year star at UNC, 14-year NBA veteran center

Emmanuel Moseley: Dudley High San Francisco 49ers cornerback

Mitch Atkins: Northeast Guilford High High Point Rockers pitcher

Jaylin Davis: Northeast Guilford High New York Mets outfielder

Elissa Cunane: Northern Guilford High Selected in the 2022 WNBA Draft

T.J. Logan: Northern Guilford High UNC running back, won Super Bowl LV with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Scott Houston: Northwest Guilford High Champion pole vaulter

Rusty LaRue: Northwest Guilford High Won a championship with Michael Jordan’s Bulls in 1998, coached West Forsyth HS

Mark Dixon: Ragsdale High Canadian Football League champion, jersey retired by University of Virginia

Siri Mullinix: Ragsdale High 2-time National champion in soccer with UNC

Larry Ogunjobi: Ragsdale High Defensive linemen with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Kasey Redfern: Ragsdale High NFL punter

Cody and Carson Ware: Ragsdale High Professional racers

Eugene Godsoe: Southeast Guilford High PAC-10 Swimmer of the Year

Jake Smith: Southeast Guilford High Johnny Bench award-winning baseball player at ECU

Cheyenne Parker: Southwest Guilford High Starred at HPU, selected with 5th pick in the 2015 WNBA Draft

Eddie Pope: Southwest Guilford High USMNT soccer player, starred at UNC

Clyde Simms: Southwest Guilford High USMNT soccer player

Brian Williams: Southwest Guilford NC State cornerback, nine-year NFL career

Ted Brown: Andrews High College Football Hall of Fame running back, No. 23 jersey retired by NC State

Marcus Gilchrist: Andrews High NFL safety, played nine years in the league

William Hayes: Andrews High 10-year NFL defensive end, attended Winston-Salem State

Jeremy Harris: Page High Professional basketball player, led Page to the 2014 state tournament

Paris Kea: Page High Starred at UNC from 2016-19, was selected in WNBA Draft, now a member of the Wake Forest basketball staff

Stan Lane: Page High A professional wrestler who was trained by Ric Flair

Javon Leake: Page High Starred at the University of Maryland as a running back and kick returner, CFL champion

Lee Rouson: Page High Two-time Super Bowl champion with the New York Giants in the 80s

Lisa Stockton: Western Guilford High Longtime women’s college basketball coach with over 600 career wins

