WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — When Robin Jacobs, the associate head coach for the Winston-Salem Tide, passed away suddenly earlier this year, the community knew that they would have to find a way to honor her legacy.

The Robin Jacobs City Meet was held on Friday. 400 swimmers came together, many of them coached by Jacobs. They gave away a Lion King themed ‘Spirit Award’ to further honor Jacobs and her love of all things Disney.

“She always put her kids first,” Georgia Vlahos told us.