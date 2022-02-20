There’s a super cute new species coming to the North Carolina Zoo!

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Something adorable this way comes!

The North Carolina Zoo is welcoming three new grey mouse lemurs—Cholula, Cedar and Speedwell. the trio come to the zoo from the Duke Lemur Center in Durham.

According to the zoo, you’ll be able to see the three in the nocturnal part of the desert habitat exhibit. You’ll need to look closely as they are shy and will likely be hiding.

The photos above aren’t the specific lemurs coming to the zoo, but they’ll help to give you a good idea of just how small they are.

The Duke Lemur Center says that grey mouse lemurs, also known as Microcebus murinus, are only three inches tall, making them the smallest lemurs housed at the center. They are the second smallest lemur in Madagascar.

Because they’re so small, they need fewer resources than other lemurs. That’s part of why they have had an easier time adapting to the disturbance of their ecosystem. They are one of the most widespread and abundant lemur species and can pop up in gardens and roadside bushes, according to the center.

The gray mouse lemur is more genetically similar to humans than mice and rats, and they’ve been known to develop neurological disorders like Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, much like humans. This has allowed the center to conduct research into those diseases—while, of course, maintaining their strict no-harm, non-invasive policy.

Researchers studying the lemurs at the Duke Lemur Center developed an Alzheimer’s hypothesis in 2017, which, if accurate, could help identify people at risk before symptoms show up.