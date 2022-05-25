ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad sheriff’s office announced an increased presence in their school district.

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office tweeted a message that said, in part, “in the wake of the horrified events at Robb Elementary School in Texas yesterday, law enforcement will have an increased presence in all of our local Schools in the days ahead.”

They go on to explain that this is in addition to typical officer presence and security measures.

At least 19 children were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire.

The nation is reeling from the shooting, and an additional tweet from Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office says that the safety of their schools is a top priority.