GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Texas Tenors take over the Tanger Center in Greensboro Saturday night.

The trio first gained national fame as a finalist on the show, “America’s Got Talent.”

Since then, they have recorded albums and toured the country entertaining fans with their unique sound. They perform a variety of songs from Broadway classics to Americana favorites.

Ahead of the show, Shannon Smith talked with Marcus Collins about their music and what fans can expect at their show.