‘The Masked Singer’ National Tour makes stop in Greensboro, comes to Tanger Center in 2022

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — “The Masked Singer” is coming to Greensboro with “The Masked Singer” National Tour.

“The Masked Singer” National Tour comes to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on July 5, 2022. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 3 at 8 p.m. at TangerCenter.com. Fans can expect their favorite disguises and a lot of surprises!

“The Masked Singer” National Tour live show will feature celebrity guest hosts from the TV show (to be announced at a later date), as well as one local celebrity at every show who will perform in a top-secret disguise. The audience will attempt to decipher the clues to guess the identity until the local celebrity is unmasked at the end of the night.

For more information including the full tour schedule and ticket information, visit www.themaskedsingertour.com