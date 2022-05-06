REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A single mother in Reidsville has opened a hair salon of her very own, The Hair Chair.

“I can’t believe it when I open my eyes and come in here, we’re in the salon,” said Stacy Curry, owner of The Hair Chair.

Curry opened The Hair Chair in 2020. However, her dream of owning a salon of her own began many years before then.

I always wanted my own salon. I think that’s like every hairdresser’s dream,” Curry said.

Curry first began to style hair around 13 years ago.

“I thought it was going to be easy, so I did it and loved it. I loved it so much that I went to work as soon as I graduated at a full-service salon,” Curry said.

Curry worked as a hairdresser for more than a decade before deciding to start a venture of her own.

“I was a single mom for a little while. It was definitely tough making ends meet,” Curry said.

Curry’s two children, her 10-year-old daughter and 6-year-old-son, were all the motivation she needed to march forward with her dream.

“I wanted to make sure they had whatever they need,” Curry said.

Curry’s dream did not come along easily, the first salon she opened in 2020 was heavily impacted by the pandemic.

“We were open for one week and two days and then we had shut down for three months,” Curry said.

Eventually, Curry was able to reopen her salon and the customers came as well, with the consumer demand eventually outgrowing the salon.

Now in 2022, Curry has opened The Hair Chair location on 1433 Freeway Drive in Reidsville.

“I’m most proud of myself because it wasn’t all friends and family. It took me a while to be where I needed to be, going out of my comfort zone, handing out flyers and talking to people in the grocery store,” Curry said.

Curry now employs five female hairdressers, starting from the beginning just as she once had. She strives to help them achieve their dreams even quicker than she has.

“If I can do it, you can do it. I feel like everybody should go after their dreams and it will happen. You just to be focused on it and try really hard,” Curry concluded.