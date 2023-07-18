GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Whether Sgt. Brandon Land is walking through downtown Graham or driving his patrol car through neighborhoods, he’s working to get to know the community.

He is part of a new team that the Graham Police Department formed to spend more time in the community, identifying problems and engaging with the people who live in the area. As of this week, there are three officers on the team full-time. GPD plans to add more officers once they complete field training.

“Having that dedicated team, they can get to know us on a first-name basis,” Land said.

The idea for a community-oriented policing team came during the COVID-19 pandemic when officers saw personal connections becoming a challenge. Capt. Duane Flood said the aim is to build trust and transparency.

“All of us working together as a community and a police department, we can have an impact on the quality of life within the City of Graham,” said Capt. Duane Flood.

By working more closely with the community, the Graham Police Department hopes to gain a better understanding of the issues and what they can do to curb crime.

“No one knows your neighborhood better than you who lives there,” Flood said. “Even us as officers who patrol it, we have a whole city we worry about.”

Officers have identified hot spots for crime. One of them is the Ivey Road area, which Land says is the area with the highest call volume for both violence and non-violent crime in the last three years. But, in order to heal those parts of the city, they need the help of the people they serve.

“We want the public to know they can approach them and talk to them at any time,” Flood said. “If there is a problem going on within their neighborhood, let us know about it.”