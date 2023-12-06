HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The first of four holiday concerts will air Wednesday night on FOX8 and MyFOX8.com as we bring the FOX8/Old Dominion Triad Holiday Concerts and Food Drive to you each week throughout December.

Beginning at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, join us for a holiday music concert featuring local musicians. You can catch the concerts with your family or loved ones live on TV or on any device. You can also replay the concerts in the FOX8 Special Presentations section of MyFOX8.com.

The FOX8/Old Dominion Triad Holiday Concerts and Food Drive are all about helping the Salvation Army commands of the Triad to stock food pantry shelves. You can help by donating on the Salvation Army’s secure donation page. As always, 100% of the money donated goes directly to the Salvation Army in your community to support their mission to feed those most in need.

“The goal every year is to help best serve the needs of the Salvation Army,” said FOX8 WGHP Vice President and General Manager Jim Himes. “This year, we are also able to bring more holiday music and increase the accessibility to our viewers and digital users. We are pleased to again partner with Old Dominion to help the Salvation Army achieve their mission in the Triad.”

Don’t miss the rest of the concerts, airing each Wednesday in December.

On Dec. 6 and Dec. 13, we will air 30-minute concerts beginning at 7:30 p.m.

On Dec. 20, we’re hosting a special Day of Giving from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., followed by an hour of music starting at 7 p.m.

Finally, on Dec. 25, join us for two hours of music starting at 8 a.m.

For more information, visit the FOX8/Old Dominion Triad Holiday Concerts and Food Drive page on MyFOX8.com.