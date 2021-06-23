‘The extent of the problem has gotten out of control’: Neighbors upset about trash piling up by Nugget Ridge Townhomes in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Henrietta Kornegay moved to Nugget Ridge in Greensboro nearly three decades ago for a quiet, healthy and safe life.

She wasn’t expecting garbage piled up at the entrance of her townhome.

“The extent of the problem has gotten out of control,” Kornegay said.

She says she contacted the City of Greensboro multiple times because she is fed up with the entrance looking like a dump. She says there seems to be confusion on who is responsible.

“The garbage people say they see it, but they cannot collect it. It’s not in a garbage can. It’s just out there. The bulk people say it’s not bulk, it’s garbage, they can’t see it. We’re taxpayers, we’re entitled to service, and we’re getting none,” Kornegay said.

In a community where homeowners take pride where they live, neighbors say they go the extra mile to make sure the garbage doesn’t tarnish the community. They have even paid private contractors to remove the trash.

“Because we want it out, we go ahead and bite the bullet and pay the fee,” Kornegay said.

Property managers at Nugget Ridge say the sign that says no dumping was first installed back in 2017 when they first noticed the issue. That attempt to stop the dumping has been ignored.

Monica Carroll manages Nugget Ridge and says she has been in talks with the city before to add a vinyl enclosure with a gate on the rear to allow only homeowners of the property to get rid of bulk trash discreetly.

“The city would not let us put a closure at the front, for whatever the reason was, they did not provide at the time, we also requested to have a bulk item area to put inside of the community,” Carroll said.

She’s hoping there can be some sort of solution.

“If you drive down Glendale, it’s the only area that’s struggling with this issue, so that lets me know there has to be a soultion for it because it’s not anywhere else,” Carroll said.

There’s also a school right across the street, which is another reason neighbors are hoping to get the problem resolved.

They would like to see more police patrols especially during the weekends to stop the problem.

FOX8 called the city multiple times and left voicemails but has yet to hear back on what they can do about the issues.