WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Dream Center of Forsyth County has served the community for 20 years by offering programs and services to low-income people and families.

It is now planning for its future in a newly purchased building downtown.

The former furniture building they purchased on North Liberty street is 35% larger than the center’s current headquarters on Patterson Avenue. With more space, they plan to do more to further serve the community.

“It’s going to be more space, and we’re so close to downtown, and so it just opens up more opportunities,” Executive Director of The Dream Center Pastor Chris Leab said.

After 20 years of renting in its current headquarters on Patterson Avenue, The Dream Center of Forsyth County now has a new and permanent space the nonprofit will call home.

Last year, the nonprofit served 18,000 low-income individuals and their families through its food pantry, clothing boutique, outreach programs and counseling services.

In the new building, they plan to serve more people.

“We want them to be able to come to The Dream Center. Whether they need food or clothes, they can come in and hand stuff in for prayer,” Leab said. “They can come pop in for a hug … We really are going to be that place. We want The Dream Center to be a place that people come in. Hope is restored for them.”

More space means more services. They’ve also launched an adult mentoring pilot program called Evolve which will offer support and skills needed to help families break generational poverty.

They hope to begin serving the community from the new building this summer. The two-story facility is 19,710 square feet and needs a bit of work, which will be costly.

“We figure it’s going to be somewhere between $500,000–$600,000. We will have to sprinkle part of the building. We’ve had some issues with the HVAC,” Leab said.

The Dream Center of Forsyth County already has its design for the building’s upfit complete and plans to meet with contractors next week, hoping for construction to soon follow.

The nonprofit is still raising money to pay for the construction. You can donate through the non-profit’s website.