The deadline for children to get their immunizations is approaching; Guilford County has opportunities for uninsured children to get their immunizations free

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina requires students attending public school to receive certain immunizations.

In most cases, families have 30 days from the start of school to submit records of those vaccines and other relevant health assessments.

With the school year starting, that deadline is fast approaching.

Susan Hawks, with the Guilford County Division of Public Health, sat down to talk about opportunities to get those shots and assessments if you haven’t already.

Guilford County Public Health has partnered with community medical providers to help provide free back-to-school health assessments and immunizations for students and families who do not have medical insurance or a primary care physician.

Several medical providers in Guilford County have made themselves available to provide free health assessments on a rotating schedule.

Participating medical providers are:

High Point University (HPU)

Triad Adult and Pediatric Medicine (TAPM)

Cone Health

Parents who would like to schedule an appointment should call (336) 641-3896.