‘Cute and fluffy’ new addition at the Greensboro Science Center needs your help to choose its name!

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The public is asked to help name the newest arrival at the Greensboro Science Center!

The center’s newest African penguin hatched on Nov. 11, 2021.

After what we assume is a rigorous decision process involving consulting with animal care staff, the Greensboro Science Center is asking folks to choose one of three names for the little fluffball:

Newton

Niffler

Piper

Voting to select the final name is now open via Google Form. The deadline to vote is 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.



“The birth of this African penguin chick is especially important because it aids in sustainability within our Association of Zoos and Aquariums community. The global population of African penguins has declined 73% within the past few decades, so it’s crucial we continue to create a genetically diverse and healthy population,” Megan Zelinski, GSC Aquarist, said.

The penguin chick is behind the scenes for the time being until its ready to learn to swim. Once it gets acclimated to swimming, it will move into the exhibit.

Zelinski says that this chick seems to be a calm, cool, collected little cutie, calling them “observant, calm and rarely fearful.” That means they’re definitely ready for the spotlight!

The veterinary staff at Greensboro Science Center will determine the sex of the chick soon.



Greensboro Science Center will provide frequent updates on their bundle of joy on their Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.