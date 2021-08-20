The Carolina Kennel Club’s ‘Carolina Cluster Dog Show’ is bringing the best dogs of the Piedmont Triad to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A special event is kicking off this weekend at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The Carolina Kennel Club’s “Carolina Cluster Dog Show” began Friday. We have a preview of the festivities.

The Carolina Kennel Club represents the piedmont region of North Carolina. They’ve hosted conformation events for purebred dogs for over 80 years.

Members participate in a broad range of activities with their dogs including agility and obedience.

Some folks from Carolina Pet Partners are at the Greensboro Coliseum to discuss the important job of therapy dogs.



The Carolina Cluster Dog show runs today through Sunday, August 22.

