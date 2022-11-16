GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Thanksgiving holiday week always means closed government offices and alternate scheduling for services.

All federal offices, including the U.S. Post Office, are closed on Nov. 24, as are banks. Schools mostly are closed both Nov. 24-25, and many districts include Nov. 23. Most colleges close Nov. 23-25.

All state offices are closed Nov. 24-25, and in the Piedmont Triad, websites for the governments in Alamance County, Alleghany County, Caswell County, Davidson County, Davie County, Forsyth County, Guilford County, Montgomery County, Randolph County, Rockingham County, Stokes County, Surry County, Wilkes County and Yadkin County all say they are closed Nov. 24-25.

So do the cities, such as Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem.

These closings variously affect services and facilities. For instance, Greensboro’s recreation centers, Smith Active Adult Center and Trotter Active Adult Center, are closed Nov. 24-27, but Lake Townsend, Lake Brandt and Lake Higgins are closed only on Nov. 24.

All branches of the Greensboro Public Library system, the Greensboro History Museum and the Greensboro Cultural Center are closed for two days and resume regular hours on Nov. 26.

There also is no Greensboro Transit Authority or Access GSO service on Nov. 24, and those services on Nov. 25 will operate on a weekend schedule. That’s the same for High Point Transit.

The museum in High Point is closed until Nov. 27, and the library is closed until Nov. 26.

For any specific facilities, you are encouraged to check the city or county website.

Garbage and recycling

All those closings not only affect personnel to take your calls and payments and respond to your questions, but they also force adjustment of schedules for garbage and recycling pickups provided by those government contracts.

This process varies significantly based on where you live and who has oversight for your services. Much of that in smaller counties is under contract with outside vendors, not government employees, and dates are stipulated by those contracts. Some aren’t affected.

We’ve gone through the posted schedules and compiled a list of what you can expect. If you still have questions, we refer you to the website for the area where you live.

Republic Services in some rural areas picks up trash on Thanksgiving Day, but in most areas there are adjustments. Some serve those schedules earlier in the week, and others delay until later, sometimes pushing to Nov. 28.

For simplicity, when we refer to Wednesday, that is Nov. 23. Thursday is Nov. 24, and Friday is Nov. 25.

Schedules by area

ASHEBORO: Normal garbage collection on Monday and Tuesday. There will be no recycling collections.

Normal garbage collection on Monday and Tuesday. There will be no recycling collections. BURLINGTON: Thursday’s and Friday’s scheduled garbage/recycling pickups will occur on Wednesday, but there will be no bulk pickup.

Thursday’s and Friday’s scheduled garbage/recycling pickups will occur on Wednesday, but there will be no bulk pickup. DANBURY: Thursday’s garbage customers will be serviced on Friday. Recycling will be picked up as scheduled on Friday.

Thursday’s garbage customers will be serviced on Friday. Recycling will be picked up as scheduled on Friday. EDEN: Trash normally collected on Thursday will be picked up Wednesday.

Trash normally collected on Thursday will be picked up Wednesday. ELKIN: Garbage pickup scheduled for Thursday will occur on Friday. There is no recycling pickup scheduled.

Garbage pickup scheduled for Thursday will occur on Friday. There is no recycling pickup scheduled. GRAHAM: Thursday’s customers will be collected on Wednesday, and Friday’s customers will be picked up on Nov. 28.

Thursday’s customers will be collected on Wednesday, and Friday’s customers will be picked up on Nov. 28. GREENSBORO: No garbage, recycling, bulk trash, yard waste or appliance collections will take place on Thursday. That day’s collections take place on Wednesday. There is no change for Friday.

No garbage, recycling, bulk trash, yard waste or appliance collections will take place on Thursday. That day’s collections take place on Wednesday. There is no change for Friday. GUILFORD COUNTY: Pickups scheduled for Thursday typically are collected on Friday.

Pickups scheduled for Thursday typically are collected on Friday. HIGH POINT: No garbage collection on Thursday, but full pickups will be on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

No garbage collection on Thursday, but full pickups will be on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. LEXINGTON: Wednesday’s garbage and recycling pickup will be done on Tuesday. Thursday’s and Friday’s pickups will be on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s garbage and recycling pickup will be done on Tuesday. Thursday’s and Friday’s pickups will be on Wednesday. MEBANE: Thursday’s and Friday’s routes will be collected on Wednesday. No other changes.

Thursday’s and Friday’s routes will be collected on Wednesday. No other changes. MOCKSVILLE: Normal garbage pickup as scheduled on Thursday. This is a “Recycling A” week.

Normal garbage pickup as scheduled on Thursday. This is a “Recycling A” week. MONTGOMERY COUNTY: No change in the holiday schedule.

No change in the holiday schedule. MOUNT AIRY: Wednesday’s garbage routes will be collected on schedule, and Thursday’s routes also will be picked up on Wednesday. Friday’s routes will be collected on Nov. 28. There is no yard waste collection on Nov. 28.

Wednesday’s garbage routes will be collected on schedule, and Thursday’s routes also will be picked up on Wednesday. Friday’s routes will be collected on Nov. 28. There is no yard waste collection on Nov. 28. REIDSVILLE: Thursday’s routes will be picked up on Wednesday. Monday’s, Tuesday’s and Friday’s schedules do not change.

Thursday’s routes will be picked up on Wednesday. Monday’s, Tuesday’s and Friday’s schedules do not change. SPARTA: Residential collections only are on Tuesdays.

Residential collections only are on Tuesdays. THOMASVILLE: Collection for both garbage and recycling scheduled for Thursday will occur on Wednesday, and pickup scheduled for Friday will occur on Nov. 28.

Collection for both garbage and recycling scheduled for Thursday will occur on Wednesday, and pickup scheduled for Friday will occur on Nov. 28. TROY: Thursday’s curbside trash pickup will be serviced on Saturday.

Thursday’s curbside trash pickup will be serviced on Saturday. WILKESBORO: Thursday’s customers will be serviced on Friday.

Thursday’s customers will be serviced on Friday. WINSTON-SALEM: Tuesday’s scheduled garbage will be collected Monday; Wednesday will be collected Tuesday; Thursday will be collected Wednesday; and Friday will be collected on Nov. 28. It is a “Blue Week” for curbside recycling. Yard waste normally collected on Monday and Tuesday will be collected on Monday, Wednesday’s yard waste will be collected on Tuesday, and Thursday’s will be collected on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s scheduled garbage will be collected Monday; Wednesday will be collected Tuesday; Thursday will be collected Wednesday; and Friday will be collected on Nov. 28. It is a “Blue Week” for curbside recycling. Yard waste normally collected on Monday and Tuesday will be collected on Monday, Wednesday’s yard waste will be collected on Tuesday, and Thursday’s will be collected on Wednesday. YADKINVILLE: No recycling pickup next week. Solid-waste and convenience facilities in Yadkin County are closed on Thursday but open on Friday.